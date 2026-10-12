Tucker caught four of five targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Patriots.

Tucker finished second on the team in receptions behind star tight end Brock Bowers (eight) while his 41 receiving yards ranked fourth on the day for Las Vegas. The wide receiver has now posted nearly identical production in three straight contests, finishing with exactly four receptions for a little over 40 yards in each game. Through five games this season, Tucker has caught 19 of 27 targets for 274 yards and a touchdown while operating as the Raiders' top option at wide receiver.