Tucker caught four of eight targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 38-17 loss to the 49ers.

Tucker finished tied for the team lead in targets with tight end Brock Bowers, garnering at least five targets for the fourth time in the fifth time in the team's last six contests. The wide receiver rebounded well after being blanked in Week 8 versus the Jets, securing four or more receptions for the seventh time this season. Tucker has now reeled in 33 of 56 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns over the Raiders' first nine games during the 2026 campaign.