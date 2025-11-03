Tucker finished with three receptions on four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Tucker produced the most yards from any Las Vegas wide receiver Sunday, but he finished a distant third behind TE Brock Bowers (12-127-3) and RB Ashton Jeanty (5-47-1) in receiving. The 24-year-old Tucker has seen his production peter out following his outlier three-score performance back in Week 3, averaging 3.8 receptions and 43.2 yards with no touchdowns in the five games since. Tucker should be viewed as a deep-league option heading into next Sunday's tilt versus the Broncos.