Tucker brought in four of five targets for 43 yards and took two carries for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston.

Tucker bounced back nicely from last week's zero-catch effort with modest contributions as both a runner and receiver against the Texans. The Raiders welcomed back QB Geno Smith (shoulder/back) from a one-game absence, which turned out to be great news for Tucker, who has proven to be one of the veteran quarterback's favorite targets this season. The third-year wideout may have also benefited from Tyler Lockett's (wrist) early departure from Sunday's contest. If the latter is forced to miss Week 17's action, then fantasy managers can expect Tucker to continue leading a young, inexperienced receiving corps against the Giants next Sunday.