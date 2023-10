Tucker (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official website reports.

Tucker logged consecutive limited practices to kick off the week after injuring his knee in Monday's 17-13 victory over the Packers. However, he put in a full day's work Friday and was held off the team's final injury report as a result. Barring any setbacks, he is set to provide depth at receiver, while primarily contributing on special teams.