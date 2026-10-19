Tucker caught five of seven targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Bills.

With Brock Bowers clamped in coverage for much of the afternoon until the second half, it was Tucker who ended up leading the Raiders in receiving, while he also secured both of Kirk Cousins' touchdown passes via 11- and 44-yard scores. It was Tucker's second ceiling game in the first six weeks after he went 5-119-1 on seven targets in Week 2 against the Chargers. Tucker has been held under 50 yards with no touchdowns in Las Vegas' other four contests. He's a boom-or-bust type of fantasy player whose boom games are very difficult to pinpoint.