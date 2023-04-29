Raiders' Tre Tucker: Headed to Las Vegas By RotoWire Staff Apr 28, 2023 at 11:12 pm ET • 1 min read The Raiders selected Tucker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 100th overall.Tucker has a limited frame and skill set at 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, but the Cincinnati prospect is very fast (4.40-second 40) and is an interesting option on jet sweeps and special teams. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.