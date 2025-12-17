Tucker failed to secure any of his three targets in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Tucker was held without a catch for the first time all season, despite playing 93 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps, the most of any Las Vegas pass catcher. The 24-year-old wideout has been quiet in recent weeks, failing to score a touchdown or record at least 30 receiving yards since Week 11. Tucker's lack of significant production is directly tied to the Raiders' offensive struggles as a whole, which has limited the upside of most Las Vegas skill position players with the exception of tight end Brock Bowers. The Cincinnati product is best left out of fantasy lineups down the stretch, and he'll have a tough test in Week 16 when the Raiders visit the Texans and their formidable defense.