Tucker brought in four of eight targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-16 loss to Dallas.

Tucker experienced greater success in his second game operating as the Raiders' top wideout after cashing in his team's only touchdown of the evening. It was the 24-year-old's first trip to the end zone since scoring thrice back in Week 3, and the eight targets were also the most he's garnered since that standout performance. Tucker was already providing a solid floor for fantasy managers prior to Las Vegas dealing Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville at the trade deadline. Even with the Raiders struggling on offense this season, Tucker's increased role should keep him in the mix as a flex option for Week 12 and beyond.