Tucker had five receptions on as many targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Tucker finished as the Raiders' leading receiver on a low-volume day from the passing offense. The 24-year-old finished with a receiving line somewhere in between the highs and lows we had seen over his previous five appearances. The overall package has been a net positive from the speedy wideout after producing a 24-356-4 line through six starts. Tucker provides enough upside to warrant a spot in most fantasy lineups ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Kansas City.