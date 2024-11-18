Tucker secured three of four targets for 28 yards and rushed once for seven yards in the Raiders' 34-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Tucker tied several teammates for third in receptions, but as has been the norm this season, he couldn't parlay his modest opportunities into much production. The speedy Tucker has been over 41 receiving yards just once this season -- he posted a season-high 96 yards against the Panthers in Week 3 -- as he continues to serve as a clear tertiary target in an air attack typically led by star rookie tight end Brock Bowers and veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers. Tucker's next opportunity to improve his numbers isn't exactly an inviting one, as he'll face a talented Broncos secondary in a Week 12 home matchup.