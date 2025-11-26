default-cbs-image
Tucker (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Tucker was on the field for 95 percent of the Raiders' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns, en route to recording three catches on a team-high 10 targets for 28 yards. Following a limited practice listing Wednesday, the wideout now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Raiders post their Week 13 injury designations Friday.

