Raiders' Tre Tucker: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Tucker was on the field for 95 percent of the Raiders' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns, en route to recording three catches on a team-high 10 targets for 28 yards. Following a limited practice listing Wednesday, the wideout now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Raiders post their Week 13 injury designations Friday.
