Tucker caught two of four targets for 27 yards in a 27-13 win against Miami on Sunday.

Tucker had a relatively quiet performance, though that was the case for the Raiders' wideout corps as a whole, as no WR exceeded Tucker's 27 receiving yards. Instead, RB Ashton Jeanty (6-45-2 receiving line) and TE Michael Mayer (6-32-0) featured as Las Vegas' top pass catchers, while the offense ran primarily on the ground through Jeanty (23-102-0 rushing line) and Mike Washington Jr. (7-41-0). The Raiders don't figure to play ahead as often this season as they did Sunday, so the team may need its wideouts more often moving forward, though start tight end Brock Bowers (knee) could return to action as soon as next week and eventually figures to command the greatest share of QB Kirk Cousins' attention. Las Vegas seems likely to face a tougher challenge in Week 2 against the Chargers.