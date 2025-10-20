Tucker recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.

Tucker benefited from the absence of Jakobi Meyers (knee) and Brock Bowers (knee), but the performance of the Raiders' offense muted his stat line. Tucker led the team in every receiving stat, though three of his catches went for five yards or fewer. The Raiders will now head into a Week 8 bye, which will likely allow both Meyers and Bowers to get healthy and push Tucker down in priority for targets in the offense when the team retakes the field against the Jaguars.