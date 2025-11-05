Tucker is the top receiver left on the Raiders' depth chart after Las Vegas traded Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville on Tuesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers had been a focal point in the Raiders passing attack while appearing in seven of the first eight games, commanding 20.7 percent of the team's overall targets and registering 352 yards on 33 catches. Though Meyers' departure leaves tight end Brock Bowers as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game, Tucker and Las Vegas' other receivers should also benefit from at least slight bumps in opportunity. In the lone game Meyers missed prior to being traded -- a blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 7 -- starting quarterback Geno Smith attempted just 16 passes while Kansas City dominated the time of possession, but Tucker was targeted on six of those throws (37.5 percent share). It's worth noting, however, that Bowers also missed that game while recovering from a PCL injury.