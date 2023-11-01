Tucker failed to record a single target in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

After playing 48 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps in Week 7, Tucker's playing time took a major hit in Week 8 as he played just 13 percent of snaps Monday. The rookie wideout was not a part of the game plan, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failing to connect with the speedster on any of his six snaps. With limited usage on a struggling offense, Tucker should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Raiders host the Giants in Week 9.