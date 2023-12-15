Tucker caught three of four targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers. He also lost two yards on his only rushing attempt.

Tucker contributed to the Raiders' blowout victory by catching a pair of 20-plus yard touchdown passes in the first half, which also marked his first two NFL scores. The rookie logged just three offensive snaps against Minnesota in Week 14, but he was on the field for 29 plays Thursday compared to 27 for fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. However, it's unlikely that a Week 16 matchup versus the Chiefs involves a similar game script.