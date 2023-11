Tucker rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Tucker wasn't targeted in the passing game on Sunday Night Football, and he played just 15 offensive snaps behind fellow receivers Davante Adams (62), Jakobi Meyers (58) and Hunter Renfrow (27). The rookie is averaging 20.8 yards per reception through his first nine games in the NFL, but Tucker's sample remains minuscule with just six total catches on the season.