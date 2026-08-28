Tucker secured all three targets for 25 yards in the Raiders' 18-12 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Tucker led the Raiders in receptions and receiving yards on a night when Las Vegas netted just 138 passing yards overall. Tucker, the Raiders' presumptive No. 1 receiver to open the regular season, played on the first two drives and recorded 14- and eight-yard grabs on passes from Kirk Cousins during back-to-back plays on the opening possession. Tucker finishes preseason with a 5-46-0 line on five targets over two games, and he'll now set his sights on the Dolphins for a Week 1 home matchup on Sunday, Sept. 13.