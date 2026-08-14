Raiders' Tre Tucker: Pair of catches in preseason loss

Tucker secured both of his targets for 21 yards in the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Tucker opened the game with the rest of the Raiders' projected offensive starters and showed some solid chemistry with Kirk Cousins, recording 16- and five-yard grabs on an opening possession that was capped by Michael Mayer's 13-yard touchdown grab. Tucker tuned up for his projected No. 1 receiver role in 2026 by posting a career-best season a year ago, furnishing a 57-696-5 line across 17 regular-season games.