Tucker caught five of seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

With Brock Bowers (knee) missing a second straight game to open the season, Tucker matched Ashton Jeanty with a team-high seven targets against Los Angeles, and the speedy wideout got free behind the defense for a 40-yard score to open the scoring in the second quarter. One of the more boom-or-bust receivers in the sport, Tucker now has seven grabs for 146 yards and the one touchdown on 11 targets through two games to begin the 2026 campaign. He'll be in position for another big performance next Sunday in the Superdome against the Saints.