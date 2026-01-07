Tucker caught two of six targets for 30 yards and rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Chiefs. He finished the regular season with 57 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets, adding 11 rushes for 51 yards over 17 games.

Tucker set career highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as a pass catcher this season, pacing the team with 696 receiving yards. The 24-year-old wideout operated as the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver following the trade of Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars, leaving him and tight end Brock Bowers as the two top pass-catching options in a struggling Raiders offense. Tucker will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and it stands to reason that the team saw enough out of him this season to continue to feature him as one of the focal points of the Raiders' aerial attack next season. Nonetheless, Tucker and the rest of the skill-position players suffered from subpar quarterback this year, capping their output. For the Cincinnati product to build upon his success this season, the Raiders will need to figure out a way to cure their offensive woes.