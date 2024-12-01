Tucker caught his only target for a 58-yard touchdown in Friday's defeat against Kansas City.

Tucker made the most of his lone target, gathering in a deep pass from Aidan O'Connell in the fourth quarter and taking it to the end zone for a 58-yard score. The touchdown gave the Raiders a one-point lead, but it was the last time the team was able to score in the contest. Tucker's reception was the longest of his career, and the touchdown was his first since Week 3 against Carolina. The second-year wideout has been tough to trust in fantasy this season, as he's logged three or fewer receptions nine times through 12 games.