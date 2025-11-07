Tucker brought in two of three targets for 28 yards and rushed once for seven yards in the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Tucker became the the Raiders' No. 1 receiver on paper due to the trade of Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars on Tuesday, but that wasn't exactly reflected on Thursday's stat sheet. Veteran Tyler Lockett, who had gone without a catch in his team debut Sunday against the Jaguars, finished as Las Vegas pace-setter among the pass-catching corps Thursday with a 5-44-0 line on six targets, while Tucker his lowest catch and receiving yardage totals since Week 4. Whether the pecking order against Denver is just a one-game anomaly remains to be seen, but the entire Raiders offense has a much more appealing matchup in a Week 11 home clash against the Cowboys on Monday night, Nov. 17.