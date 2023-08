Tucker had one reception (three targets) for three yards and one carry for three yards in Sunday's 34-7 preseason win over San Francisco.

Tucker didn't get to put his wheels on display, but he was able to show off his dual-threat ability on a jet sweep attempt. The third-round rookie is looking to make the team as a gadget wideout and return man. Tucker will look to have more success with his touches in the Raiders' next preseason matchup against the Rams on Saturday.