Raiders' Tre Tucker: Remains key cog in WR corps

As his fourth season as a pro approaches, Tucker is set to reprise his key role in a Raiders WR corps that also includes free agent addition Jalen Nailor, 2025 draftees Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, as well as rookie sixth-round rookie Malik Benson, Levi Edwards of the team's official site reports.

Per Edwards, there's also been speculation that Las Vegas could consider adding a veteran free agent in the coming weeks, but as things stand Tucker, who caught 57 passes (on 92 targets) for 696 yards and five TDs in 17 regular-season games in 2025, is in line to serve as a key target for QBs Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. In that context, the 2023 third-rounder should continue to see enough volume to merit lineup consideration in deeper formats, while his fantasy upside in 2026 is linked to the possibility of improvements in the Raiders passing, with both a new head coach (Klint Kubiak ) and a new starting signal caller on board.