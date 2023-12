Tucker failed to haul in his lone target while playing three of the Raiders' 54 snaps on offense in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Since logging seven targets in a Week 11 loss to the Vikings, Tucker has seen a steep decline in both his playing time and involvement in the passing attack over Las Vegas' subsequent two contests. After playing just 13 snaps and logging one target in a Week 12 loss to the Chiefs, Tucker saw his role grow even smaller coming out of the Raiders' Week 13 bye.