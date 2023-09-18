Tucker was held without a catch on just one target in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills, but he took his lone carry for 34 yards.

Tucker, who was a healthy inactive in Week 1, immediately showcased his speed on the Raiders' opening drive Sunday when the third-round rookie ran for 34 yards on a jet sweep, setting up a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Davante Adams (concussion) on the very next play. Tucker ultimately logged only nine offensive snaps, however, while fellow reserve Kristian Wilkerson played 29 snaps. If Adams and Jakobi Meyers remain subject to the league's concussion protocol, Tucker could see additional opportunities against the Steelers in Week 3.