Tucker caught eight of nine targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

The third-year speedster had a career-best performance, coming into the game with only six career TDs in his first 35 NFL games. Tucker hauled in 10-yard scores in the second and fourth quarter before getting behind the Washington secondary for a 61-yard touchdown from Geno Smith late in the contest as the Raiders tried to mount a comeback. Tucker appears headed for a breakout campaign, posting a 13-211-4 line on 20 targets through three weeks, and he could keep rolling in Week 4 against a Bears defense that has been one of the worst units in the NFL to begin the year.