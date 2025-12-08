Tucker recorded two receptions on five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Tucker tied for second on the team in targets, though he managed only two catches for modest gains of 13 and 11 yards. All of his targets and production came with Geno Smith (hand) under center, so his outlook is murky heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Eagles with Kenny Pickett potentially leading the offense. Even if Smith is able to suit up, Tucker has now been held to under 30 receiving yards in three straight games.