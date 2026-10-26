Tucker secured five of 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Tucker led the Raiders in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon with a big lift from a game-long 41-yard catch and a 37-yard fourth-quarter touchdown reception. The speedy wideout has a combined 10-200-3 line over his last two games alone as he continues to take his chemistry with Kirk Cousins to new levels, and Tucker is averaging a stellar 16.3 yards per reception heading into a favorable Week 8 road matchup against the Jets next Sunday.