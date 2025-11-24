Tucker was held to three receptions on 10 targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Cleveland.

Tucker led the Raiders with 10 targets Sunday, but he failed to convert the increased opportunities into production in the box score. The blame can be primarily placed on QB Geno Smith, who airmailed an open Tucker down the field on several occasions in the disappointing loss. The 10 targets represented a new high-water mark for the speedy receiver, as his role has expanded in the three games following the departure of Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline. There is still enough upside for Tucker in his current role to warrant flex consideration against the Chargers next Sunday.