Tucker recorded five receptions on six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Tucker saw a slight uptick in targets with Jack Bech (back) and Brock Bowers (knee) both sidelined, finishing second on the team in targets. He was involved early, recording three receptions for 35 yards on the Raiders' second offensive possession. Tucker should see at least a handful of targets in Week 18 against the Chiefs, though the offense isn't likely to experience much success with Kenny Pickett under center.