Tucker caught three of eight targets for 12 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

Tucker was unable to get much going Monday despite being targeted eight times through the air and playing 91 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps. The third-year wideout should continue to have opportunities to produce in an offense that has quarterback Geno Smith averaging nearly 40 pass attempts per game through the first two weeks of the season. With that said, fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty all figure to have much larger target shares than Tucker most weeks. Tucker's next chance to improve upon this performance will come in a Week 3 matchup against the Commanders.