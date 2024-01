Tucker caught two of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Tucker's 51 offensive snaps marked a season high for the rookie, but he notched just two receptions while Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers combined for 182 yards and two scores on 19 receptions and 31 targets between the duo. Nonetheless, Tucker is expected to continue working ahead of veteran Hunter Renfrow in Week 18 against the Broncos.