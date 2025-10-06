Tucker brought in four of six targets for 62 yards in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Tucker led the team in receiving yards while checking in tied for second in both receptions and targets. The speedy third-year pro recorded a team-best 33-yard catch in the process, Tucker's fourth catch of 20-plus yards this season. Despite Geno Smith's interception trouble over the first five games of his Raiders tenure, the chemistry between the veteran signal-caller and Tucker seems to be solid heading into a Week 6 home matchup against a beatable Titans defense.