Tucker recorded three receptions on four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers.
Tucker didn't record a reception or see a target until the Raiders' final offensive possession in garbage time of the fourth quarter. He maintained a key role in the offense for most of the season in terms of snap rate, and he also set career highs in receptions (47), yards (539) and touchdowns (three).
More News
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Makes 18-yard TD reception in win•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Three touches in Week 16 victory•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Two late receptions in Monday's loss•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Two catches in loss•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Produces long TD in Week 13 loss•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Clear to suit up Friday•