Tucker caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.

No Raiders wide receiver saw more than three targets while Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty combined for 10 catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. Tucker should continue to see significant playing time in the Raiders' underwhelming receiving corps, but production won't be easy to come by in Week 14 against a Broncos defense that has been among the best in the league at limiting wide receivers. If you take away Tucker's 145-yard, three-touchdown outburst against the Commanders in Week 3, he's averaging only 36.8 receiving yards in 11 other games this season.