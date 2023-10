Tucker caught two of three targets for 16 yards and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Tucker's pair of receptions came on the Raiders' last drive of the game with the team trailing 30-6, and the rookie speedster ultimately finished the contest with a career-high 32 offensive snaps played. He figures to continue splitting work with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in Week 8 against the Lions.