Tucker caught two of three targets for 52 yards and rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Tucker's Week 9 performance was highlighted by a 50-yard reception late in the second quarter that eventually led to one of Josh Jacobs' two touchdowns. The rookie speedster ultimately played 28 of a possible 60 offensive snaps behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, while fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow logged just 13. Tucker has caught exactly two passes in three of the Raiders' past four games, and he'll look to introduce his big-play ability to a stingy Jets defense Week 10.