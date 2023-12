Tucker caught his only target for a loss of four yards in Monday's 20-14 win over the Chiefs. He also rushed once for five yards.

Tucker's regression after posting a 3-59-2 line against the Chargers in Week 15 came as no surprise, but the rookie still managed to play twice as many offensive snaps (22) as veteran Hunter Renfrow (11) on Christmas Day. A similar split behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers is likely against the Colts in Week 17, as the Raiders continue developing Tucker.