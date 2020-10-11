site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Active against Chiefs
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
Brown (calf) is active Week 5 against the Chiefs.
Brown logged a full week of practice -- even though a few sessions were limited -- but will be healthy enough to give it a go in Kansas City. He'll presumably slot right back into his starting right tackle role.
