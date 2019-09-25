Play

Brown (ankle) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings, but as evidenced by this news, only suffered a slight nick. Now that he's back healthy, expect the Florida product to be deployed as the team's starting right tackle for this Sunday's game against the Colts.

