The Raiders activated Brown (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Brown tested positive for the virus in October and endured complications during his recovery, including a stay in the hospital after a pregame IV resulted in air entering his bloodstream. The 27-year-old looks poised to return to the lineup this Sunday against the Jets, and he should reclaim the starting right tackle role if the practice week goes as planned.
