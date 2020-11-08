Brown (illness) is expected to remain sidelined for at least a month after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday for the second time this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was first placed on the list Oct. 21, but he's asymptomatic and was activated from the list ahead of last week's game in Cleveland. However, Brown ended up sitting out that contest after a mishap with an IV he received prior to the game resulted in him being hospitalized. Since the ill-fated IV, Brown has experienced renewed COVID-19 complications, resulting in his return to the list. Sam Young is expected to step in as the Raiders' starting right tackle for as long as Brown is sidelined.