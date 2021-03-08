The Raiders have made Brown (knee) available for trade, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Brown is on the trade block, though Fowler also notes that the Raiders could consider retaining him for 2021. Were it not for the soon-to-be 28-year-old's $13.75 million salary for next season, Las Vegas likely wouldn't even be considering parting ways with Brown. As is, though, the team is in a tricky position -- especially considering that two starters along the O-line, Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito, are already being let go.
