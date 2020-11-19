Brown (illness) may be cleared to resume working out as early as next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown has been sidelined since he was first placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 21, though he was briefly activated at one point before being placed on the reserve list again. An official timetable for the standout right tackle's return remains undisclosed, but Schefter notes that he intends to play again this season, and gaining clearance to resume working out would be the first step toward that goal.