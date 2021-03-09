The Raiders are trading Brown (knee) to the Patriots, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Brown had two years remaining on a four-year, $66 million contract, but he's agreed to restructure to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, perhaps knowing he'd be released if the Raiders weren't able to trade him. This is the second time New England has traded for Brown, having previously acquired him from the 49ers in April 2018. He then had arguably the best season of his career, which led him to Oakland (and then Vegas) on the aforementioned massive contract. Brown missed 16 games in his two years with the Raiders, but he earned respectable PFF grades both seasons (68.9, 69.1) and he's still young enough (28 in April) to rediscover his top form if he stays healthy. There hasn't been any indication that Brown's knee injury from the end of the 2020 season is serious, so he'll likely be lined up at one of the tackles spots when the first-team offense takes the field at training camp.