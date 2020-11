Brown (illness) was released from the hospital Tuesday and will head back to Las Vegas, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brown went to the hospital Sunday after a pregame IV resulted in air entering his bloodstream. The 27-year-old was evaluated over the last two games, and he's recovered enough to board a plane and fly back to Nevada. It's unclear how this will affect him moving forward, but we should know more when the Raiders start practicing again Wednesday.