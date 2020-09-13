site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Trent Brown: Done for day
Brown (calf) won't return to Sunday's game against Carolina.
Brown aggravated his calf injury that he came into the game with despite logging full practice Thursday. Now that Brown is done for the day, Sam Young took over at right tackle.
